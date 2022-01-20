Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation has announced the schedule and topics for its annual Winter Forum Series which starts Jan. 20.
This year’s Series explores the spiritual needs of persons with dementia, the challenges of telling the truth in a society of disbelief, new perspectives on parenthood in the Catholic tradition, and challenges facing the post-pandemic church in the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Due to the COVID pandemic, this year’s Winter Series will be held virtually and is open to the public. All programs begin at 7 p.m.
Here is the schedule of topics and presenters:
— Thursday, Jan. 20. “Rethinking Parenthood in the Catholic Tradition” by Jacob Kohlhaas, associate professor of moral theology at Loras College.
— Thursday, Jan. 27. “Faithful Truth-Telling In An Age of Disbelief” by Fr Dale Launderville OSB, professor of theology and dean at Saint John’s School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville, Minnesota.
— Thursday, Feb. 3.” Re-membering--The Spiritual Journey with People with Alzheimer’s” by Nancy Gordon, former director of the California Lutheran Homes Center for Spirituality and Aging.
— Thursday, Feb. 10. “Challenges Facing the Church in Archdiocese of Dubuque” by Jeff Henderson, director of pastoral planning and leadership development for the Archdiocese.
Find out more about the Winter Forum topics and presenters on the parishes’ website at: waterloocatholics.org/winter-forum.