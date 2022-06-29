Cathy Martin from Shell Rock has been chosen to be the 2022 Relay for Life of Butler County’s Honored Survivor. She has taken the time to recall her cancer story and is sharing it in part below in an effort to inform others who may face the same challenge.
She is sharing her experience with the title of “Do not fear anything that is frightening!” This will lead into the Kris Carr “Things not to say to cancer patients.” She will relate her own sense of humor as it has helped her through all of this. You will surly enjoy her talk!
Cathy shares her story at the July 8th Butler County Relay for Life in Allison. The Relay gets underway at 5:00 p.m. with a large silent auction bidding, food booths and raffle ticket sales. The 6:00 program will include Cathy’s story about her experiences.
She will be joining many other survivors from throughout Butler County as they take the survivor walk at the 2022 Relay. Join them as we Celebrate the successes, Remember those who have lost their battle and Fight Back to find a cure by raising funds for cancer research and advocacy. Bring your lawn chairs and come early!