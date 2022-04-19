WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society Furry 5K Run/Walk event is scheduled for 8 a.m., Sunday, May 22 at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter, in Cedar Falls. Individuals with dogs are encouraged to bring their dogs along for the event. All proceeds from the Furry 5K will benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.
Registration cost is $40 which includes a t-shirt and tote bag filled with goodies. T-shirts and tote bags are guaranteed to those registered by May 13 at noon. Late registration (after May 13) decreases to $20 and participants are not guaranteed a Furry5K t-shirt or sponsor giveaway bag.
Online registration is available at CBHSfurry5k.itsyourrace.com or stop by the Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center at 1166 West Airline Highway, Waterloo for assistance in registration.
Packet pick-up will take place at the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center, 1166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo, on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. Race day packet pick-up will be offered at Big Woods Lake from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
Those not from the Cedar Valley are still able to participate from anywhere across the state, country, or world! Shirts and sponsor packets are not available to anyone who will not be able to pick them up in person. Shipping is not available.
Participants may run or walk on the paved 3.1-mile course, which is two laps around Big Woods Lake. Individuals can submit their time on the Its Your Race app.
For everyone’s safety, please no retractable leashes; leash lengths no longer than six feet; no female dogs in heat; dogs must be on a leash at all times; all dogs must be licensed and current on vaccines.
P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3 organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.