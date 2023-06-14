The Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS), an organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing the lives of homeless animals through rescue, adoption, and education, is thrilled to invite community members and supporters to its Annual Meeting. The event will be held virtually via Zoom on June 22 at 6 p.m. CT.
This year’s meeting will provide an invaluable opportunity for participants to learn about the Society’s activities over the past year, understand the significant impact of their generous donations, learn about exciting expansion projects ahead, and participate in a live Q&A session with CBHS’ executive director, Kristy Gardner, and the governing Board of Directors.
“This annual meeting is a chance for us to not only reflect on the progress we’ve made in the past year but also to express our gratitude towards our donors and supporters who have helped us save countless lives,” says Megan Korte, the Marketing Coordinator, at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The Q&A session will allow attendees to engage directly with the CBHS team, posing questions, sharing feedback, and discussing ways to further contribute to their mission of providing a haven for neglected, injured, sick, and stray animals.
To register for the CBHS Annual Meeting, please visit bit.ly/CBHSAnnualMeeting23. All animal lovers, donors, volunteers, and community members are encouraged to join in celebrating the achievements of the past year and look forward to the promising future ahead.
About Cedar Bend Humane Society:
Established in 1910, the Cedar Bend Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter committed to providing care and finding loving homes for animals in need. Through generous community support and a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, CBHS has been able to save and positively impact the lives of thousands of animals.