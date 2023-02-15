The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women are accepting applications now through April 15 for a total of five (5) $1,000 scholarships
Two (2) $1,000 Marie Robinson Memorial Scholarships will be awarded to eligible applicants who are non-traditional undergraduate nursing students. In addition, the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women will award three (3) $1,000.00 CF-BPW scholarships to non-traditional undergraduate students.
Application and instructions can be found on our Facebook page: Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women. To be eligible for consideration, a completed application and required support documents must be submitted or postmarked by April 15.
For additional information or questions, please contact
Mindy Doyle, President
Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women
PO Box 1164
Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613
bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com or 319 230 4782