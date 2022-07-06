The CFCT Board of Directors announces the search for a general manager for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre and the Oster Regent Theatre venue, due to approaching staff retirement. The board will accept applications July 15 to August 15 at 4pm. The position will start January 2, 2023.
For a position description and qualifications, please e-mail julieking@cfu.net with CFCT GM Search in the subject line. For a printed copy, you may pick it up at the theatre's office during business hours. Please call prior; 319-277-5283.
Follow the theatre web site, www.MyCFCT.org. and Facebook page for more information.