A local arts institution will be preparing for the next act when its current general manager retires next year. John Luzaich, who has spent 24 years at the helm of Cedar Falls Community Theatre (CFCT) and the Oster Regent Theatre, will retire Jan 31, 2023, he announced to the CFCT board of directors at their regular May meeting.
During his tenure, the historic Oster Regent building has been improved making it a safer and better entertaining space for volunteers and patrons. He has supervised successful capital campaigns, provided great community integration, and leaves CFCT on solid financial footing- all the while producing quality live entertainment at a professional level.
Meghan McEleney, Board President, remarked, “John is a delight to work with and we will miss his wit, his commitment, his knowledge, and the incredible way he has of involving people in this organization he loves. John has given us plenty of time to find a quality candidate and the national search in underway. We appreciate this lead time so we can conduct a methodical hiring search. It might even allow time where the new person learns from John directly, for an even smoother transition.”
John and his wife, Michelle, will remain in the Cedar Valley after his retirement, as they look forward to spending more time with their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. John might even have time to audition for a future show!
CFCT was organized in 1978, with strong support from a handful of dedicated community members. They started by producing plays on the Holmes Junior High School stage. After 16 years the theatre group moved to the Regent Theatre building. It was reopened in the early 1990s after an initial restoration to the Cotton Theatre, built in 1910. CFCT is a 501 © (3) non-profit organization currently producing seven productions a year, plus many other live entertainment events.
For more information, contact John C. Luzaich at 319-APP-LAUD, or through Facebook, or the website, www.myCFT.org.