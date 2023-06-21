On June 13, at around 6 p.m., Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics were called to the First Street Bridge for a report of a kayak that overturned. Officers located two subjects who were wearing life jackets and were on a large log in the river. Attempts were made to rescue the subjects from boat and shore, but due to the river conditions and terrain, a high angle rope rescue was performed from the bridge to bring them to safety. The kayakers were uninjured, and their kayak was recovered downstream. Cedar Falls Public Safety was assisted by Black Hawk County Dispatch and Mercy One Paramedics.
