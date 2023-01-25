A Cedar Falls man who kited checks in a bank fraud scheme was sentenced on January 24, 2023, to one year and one day in prison. Nolan Otto DeWall, age 39, received the prison term after a June 7, 2022 guilty plea to one count of bank fraud.

Evidence at hearings in DeWall’s case established that DeWall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative. DeWall also was a part owner of a trucking company based in Dike, Iowa.