On June 10, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Cedar Falls public safety personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Hudson Road and Ridgeway Ave after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident. Officers learned that a motorcyclist was traveling North on Hudson Road and collided with a passenger vehicle attempting to turn South on Hudson Road from Ridgeway Ave. The motorcyclist was ejected as a result of the collision. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital. Cedar Falls Public Safety was assisted by the Black Hawk County Consolidated Communication Center, the Waterloo Police Department, the Iowa Highway Patrol, MercyOne Paramedics and Rasmussen towing.
On June 10 the Cedar Falls Police were alerted that the motorcyclist died as a result of injuries received in this collision. The motorcyclist is identified as 70-year-old Leslie Beninga of Dike, Iowa.
Beninga was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson northbound on Hudson Road when he struck the driver side of a 2018 Audi RS3 which was turning southbound from Ridgeway Avenue.