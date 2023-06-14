On June 10, at approximately 1:25 p.m. Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and MercyOne Paramedics responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Lone Tree Road and Big Woods Road.
The Black Hawk County Consolidated Communications Center had received calls reporting the accident and advised that an off-duty Cedar Falls public safety officer was on-scene. That officer advised three subjects were injured and at least one of them was entrapped in the wreckage. As responders arrived on scene, one of the vehicles became engulfed in flames. The off-duty public safety officer had already extricated the victim from the burning vehicle and began emergency care. That officer was assisted on-scene by an off-duty MercyOne Paramedic. Two victims were transported to area hospitals by MercyOne Ambulance and one victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Investigation determined that a vehicle traveling southbound on Big Woods Road failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by vehicle traveling westbound on Lone Tree Road.
Cedar Falls Public Safety was assisted by the Black Hawk County Consolidated Communications Center, MercyOne Paramedics, Black Hawk County Sheriffs Office, Iowa State Patrol, Janesville Police, Cedar Falls Utilities and Rasmussen Towing.