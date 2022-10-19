Join us for two book readings by debut novelist Cherie Dargan on Thursday, Nov. 10. The first event is a morning book talk at Prairie Wind hosted by local artist and author Felicia Babb. The book talk begins at 10:30 in the third-floor conference room. Prairie Wind is the building next to the Jorgensen Plaza, and part of the Western Home Communities. The public is invited and there’s plenty of parking in front of the building at 5313 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls. Join us for coffee, a brief reading and presentation about the inspiration for the series Grandmother’s Treasures, Book One, The Gift. Books will be available for sale and signing.
The second event takes place that evening at the Waterloo Public Library at 6 pm in meeting room A. Join us for desserts and coffee and an opportunity to support House of Hope. Cherie will do a presentation about the inspiration for her series and do a reading. WordCrafts Press promises to donate five percent of all sales to House of Hope, her designated charity. Cherie will donate $5 per book for every book sold Thursday evening. Both events feature book signings and a drawing for a handcrafted quilted potholder with the name of the book on one side.