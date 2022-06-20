On Monday morning members of a construction crew spread gravel atop Cedar Lane, which has been under reconstruction for some time now.
Access for traffic is reduced only to local residents and road construction signs are posted for the general public.
In this new stage, which began June 20, Evans Street is closed at Cedar Lane and Emery Drive. Additionally, Cedar Lane is closed north of Brown Lane.
Brown Lane will remain open for the duration of the project, according to a press release by the city engineer’s office.
Local residents have access to Horton Road from either Fifth Street Northeast or Cedar Lane, depending on the stage of removals.
In this phase, the focus will be on pavement removal and storm sewer work. Evans Street will be closed at Cedar Lane until removal, storm sewer and grading work are all completed.
The city will continue to maintain communication with residents of the neighborhood, the press release notes.