A Cedar Rapids man who attempted to rob a marijuana dealer and later shot at least twenty‑four times at an apartment building was sentenced on May 1, 2023, to 15 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.
Lucas Frank Floyd, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a December 29, 2022 guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.
In a plea agreement, Floyd admitted that, on March 1, 2021, he agreed with others to rob a Cedar Rapids marijuana dealer. Floyd and two others, all carrying firearms, broke into the marijuana dealer’s home and demanded marijuana and money from the dealer. When the dealer told Floyd that he did not have any marijuana or money, Floyd pistol‑whipped the dealer, causing bodily injury to the dealer. Floyd and the two other individuals then left the dealer’s home without taking anything. On March 8, 2021, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on a car in which Floyd was seated in the front‑passenger seat. During the traffic stop, Floyd provided false names and dates of births to officers. During a search of the car, officers recovered three firearms, extended magazines, marijuana, and a black ski mask. The next day, on March 9, 2021, law enforcement officers searched Floyd’s residence and recovered another firearm.
Floyd had previously been convicted of felony offenses in September 2011, May 2012, and December 2012, and he was forbidden from possessing firearms.
Floyd also admitted that, on June 5, 2022, he fired at least twenty‑four shots at an occupied apartment building, striking the apartments in the apartment building at least twenty‑three times, with seventeen bullet holes found inside one of the apartments. The next day, law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Floyd when he jumped out of an apartment window and attempted to flee. Officers eventually arrested Floyd and they recovered the firearm Floyd used to shoot at the apartment building the night before.
Floyd was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Floyd was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment, and he was ordered to make $2,500 in restitution to the owner of the apartment building he shot. He must also serve a three‑year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Floyd is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.