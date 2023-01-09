A Cedar Rapids nurse who diverted narcotics to her own use at four major Eastern Iowa health care providers, including three hospitals, in less than two years, was sentenced today to five years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. 

Sarah Jean Moses, age 43, received the prison term after pleading guilty in 2021 and 2022 in three separate federal criminal cases to five felonies, namely, one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of false statements relating to health care matters, one count of violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, and one count of theft of government funds.