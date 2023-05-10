Tossing a baseball pitch is not exactly Dean Soash’s forte.
But on Monday, shortly after 5 p.m., the former Waverly mayor gave it his all to throw the best pitch he could.
The occasion was fitting: the opening ceremony of Waverly’s Cedar River Parkway ball diamonds complex, the culmination of a long journey in which he played a decisive role in the two years he sat at the helm of city government in 2018 and 2019.
A sizable group had gathered at BAJA Ballfields for the symbolic ceremony on May 8 to mark the beginning of a new era in the lives of area youth and their families, who will benefit from the complex.
For years, various groups had dreamed, talked, planned and ultimately acted on the project, and Monday’s ceremony was an affirmation of the power of joint efforts of public and private synergies, community good will, leadership at many levels and an investment in the future of area youth.
The complex features eight fields, an all-inclusive playground, concession stands and two bathrooms, and even though there is some work left to be done, the fields and the dugouts were ready for the season, hence the opening ceremony.
How much the ball diamonds were really needed in town could be deduced from the packed parking lot that evening and from the energy that permeated the air.
Kids itching to play, parents eager to watch their sons and daughters hit the ball, grandparents, neighbors and friends sat in the bleachers ready for the games. All were proud to be a part of a community that brought this state-of-the-art facility to a successful opening.
Jeremy Langner, the middle school principal, welcomed everyone, thanked the donors and the community.
“Hundreds of people gave time and energy to the project,” he told Waverly Newspapers later. “It felt really good, the weather was nice, a lot of smiling faces around.”
Soash, the former mayor, got emotional as he shared the story of how he got behind the project after reading a magazine story, featuring a complex with a “Miracle Field,” which allowed kids of all abilities to be a part of the experience. The story struck a chord with the mayor and he went to City Administrator James Bronner to reinforce the importance of an all-inclusive complex for the benefit of the community.
“Without the citizens of Waverly and their contributions and their financial and moral support, it would not have happened,” Soash told Waverly Newspapers afterwards.
Several speakers reiterated the importance of community support during the inaugural ceremony.
Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who spoke last, offered this background for context.
“I grew up a Chicago Cubs fan, as you can tell by my T-shirt,” she said. “I learned to cheer for the underdog at an early age. A few years ago, this ballpark was an underdog, so it came naturally to me to support it. Against steep odds, this community pulled together and made this gigantic project successful. People made it happen because they knew the importance of investing in young people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and physical abilities.”
Rathe and other officials, including Garret Riordan, Waverly’s leisure services director, and Mayor Adam Hoffman, all thanked the believers and the doers who made the complex come to fruition.
Among the donors were Brent & Sarah LeClair-Jones (BAJA Ballfieds); Ted and Deb Waitman (Premier Field); the Waverly Kiwanis Club (Miracle Field); Josh and Jessy Whitinger, Jerry and Eavon Woodin, Mark and Barb Hanawalt, the Waverly Exchange Club, the Soifer family, RADA Manufacturing, the City of Waverly, the community foundation of Northeast Iowa and many other donors.
Once the remarks came to an end, it was time to throw the ceremonial first pitches.
Among the first was Taylor Welter, an 8-year-old, and member of the 8U competitive softball team for Waverly-Shell Rock.
“She was very excited,” her dad, Rob Welter, a member of the W-SR Youth Baseball and Softball board, told Waverly Newspapers.
To top it off, Taylor’s team won their game that night.
And like all who pitched that evening, she got to keep the ball as a souvenir.
“She now has it in her room,” her dad said.
After the kids, some of the speakers also threw pitches.
Langner, who presided over the task force for the project, was the last one to throw a pitch. He said he would give the ball to a friend’s child who will be able to enjoy the all-inclusive miracle field.
Soash, the former mayor, said the experience was memorable.
“I just lobbed it,” Soash joked on Tuesday morning. “It was part of the ceremony, an honor to be asked to be a part of it. It was a culmination, even after my term as mayor, I wasn’t included in the planning, but I have referred to it as ‘my baby.’ To be included in the ceremony last night was really gratifying and to see the results of four years of planning, fundraising and construction.
“It will be there for several generations to enjoy now. Right now, the soccer complex is recognized as one of the finest in the state, we think the ball diamond complex will join that recognition and Waverly will be extremely proud of its facilities, not through the efforts of any one individual, but through the cooperation and support of the community of Waverly because they’re the ones who funded not only the soccer complex, but also the ball diamond complex, it is the result of cooperation between public and private. It means an awful lot to me to see.”
Asked about the ball he threw during the ceremony, Dean said he took it home.
“I probably will give it to one of my great-grandkids,” he said.