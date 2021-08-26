The Cedar River Readers are a group of energetic adults who enjoy reading and sharing literature with audiences in a Reader’s Theatre format.
As mostly retired educators, they script material to suit your group’s needs, and provide performances at no cost.
They have scripted and performed material to meet curriculum needs for all ages of school children, as well as just for fun stories for all ages.
They will be performing two literary compositions of German heritage at the Bremer County Genealogical Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Bremer Room of the Waverly Public Library. The first is a take on the familiar book by the Brothers Grimm – Bremen Town Musicians, followed by a lighthearted tale of the legendary Till Eulenspiegel – The Owls and Monkeys.
The public is invited!
For more information, call Mary Buls at 319-276-4753.