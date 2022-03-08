The March 17 meeting of Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will be virtual at 7 p.m. via Zoom
Lynn and Julianne Herman will present the program on The New Mexico Campaign and the Battle of Glorieta Pass, The Gettysburg of the West. The Hermans will detail the battles and skirmishes between the United States and Confederates from El Paso, Texas, to Glorieta Pass, New Mexico, contesting CSA Brig. Gen. Henry H. Sibley and USA Col. Edward Canby.
Their photo collection includes photographs taken during a tour that included sites not open to the public. They also have photos of seldom seen battle sites and terrain of Fort Bliss, Fort Craig, Fort Union and the Battles of Valverde, Santa Fe and Glorieta.
Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.