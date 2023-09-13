The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will launch their 2023-24 meeting series on Thursday, September 21.
Roundtable President Frank McCaw will present the program on the Sixth Iowa Infantry. The war experiences of the Sixth were similar to other Civil War regiments but in many ways they were unique. The Sixth participated in several of the West’s major battles — Shiloh, Vicksburg, Chattanooga and Atlanta. They frequently occupied quite strategic positions. Several commanding officers were killed, necessitating reassignment of leaders. The 6th was a regiment Iowans can look upon with pride.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa building, 3117 Greenhill Blvd, Cedar Falls. The entrance is on the upper level. Zoom connection information will be sent to members prior to the meeting.
For further information on the Roundtable, email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com or check the website: www.cvcwrt.org.