This year’s Ride of Silence will be Wednesday, May 17 starting and ending at Overman Park, 316 W. Third St., Cedar Falls. Registration starts at 6 p.m., a short memorial ceremony will be at 6:15 p.m. and the ride will take off by 6:25 p.m.
The Ride of Silence is a Worldwide event with cyclists taking the roads in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves. This is a free registered ride, with a pace no faster than 11-12 mph. All cyclists will be required to wear helmets and red rear and white front blinking lights are recommended for safety. The group will ride in total silence in remembrance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured. The ride, which is held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.
For more information visit https://cedarvalley365.com/?imgoing-event=cvc-ride-of-silence-63ec61e66599cb4283183c7a.