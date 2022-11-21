Waterloo, Iowa– In 2014, when Cheryl Meller was only 25 weeks pregnant, the last thing she expected was to go into labor. After an emergency cesarean section at MercyOne Waterloo Birth Center, her son Wyatt was born weighing only 1 pound 10 ounces.

“I’ll never forget the exceptional care we received from the doctors and nurses,” Meller said. “From the nurse who held my hand in the operating room as I whispered that I was scared to the many nurses who stopped into my room after I got out of recovery – they would tell me everything was going to be OK. They were so sincere and compassionate. I believed them and with all my heart, I knew Wyatt was going to be OK.”