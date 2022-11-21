Waterloo, Iowa– In 2014, when Cheryl Meller was only 25 weeks pregnant, the last thing she expected was to go into labor. After an emergency cesarean section at MercyOne Waterloo Birth Center, her son Wyatt was born weighing only 1 pound 10 ounces.
“I’ll never forget the exceptional care we received from the doctors and nurses,” Meller said. “From the nurse who held my hand in the operating room as I whispered that I was scared to the many nurses who stopped into my room after I got out of recovery – they would tell me everything was going to be OK. They were so sincere and compassionate. I believed them and with all my heart, I knew Wyatt was going to be OK.”
Each year, 380,000 babies in the United States are born prematurely – before 37 weeks of gestation, according to the March of Dimes. Babies born too early often face health problems and extended hospital stays.
After spending about six months in two neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), Meller and Wyatt were finally able to go home. After Wyatt’s discharge, Meller wanted to thank the providers and staff at MercyOne who helped her family through the toughest time of their lives.
“But how do you say thank you for saving your baby’s life?” she said. “We reflected on our time in the NICU and one of the few things we could do to bond with Wyatt was to read to him.”
On Nov. 17, 2017 – three years since Wyatt’s discharge day – the family dropped off its first basket of board books at the MercyOne Waterloo Birth Center, and the Warrior Wyatt Lending Library was born. Now, each year, the family collects and donates books to the library.
“Pregnancy is one of the most exciting times of a parent’s life, but things don’t always go as planned,” said Kymm Ehler, MercyOne Northeast Iowa director of women and children’s services. “There are instances where babies need advanced care, and MercyOne’s unique model allows for a more family-centered approach.”
MercyOne’s Integrated Neonatal Intensive Care model allows the team of specialists to care for babies in the same room as their mothers, meaning more time for skin-to-skin contact, better bonding and increased breastfeeding success rates.
Nov. 17 is also World Prematurity Day, which aims to raise awareness of preterm birth and the health issues preterm babies and their families face. About one in 10 of all babies worldwide are born prematurely.
Know the signs of preterm labor (before 37 weeks):
- Change in discharge
- Pressure in pelvis or lower belly
- Constant low, dull backache
- Belly cramps
- Regular or frequent contractions
- Water breaks
Even if you take every precaution during pregnancy, you can still give birth early. It’s important to have a relationship with your provider and attend all your prenatal care checkups.