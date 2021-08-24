Cedar Valley Hospice has officially planted its roots in the Cedar Valley by opening its new Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive in Waterloo.
From 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Cedar Valley Hospice will hold an open house at 900 Tower Park Dr. to allow the community and supporters the opportunity to tour the new facility, which is the home for the 85 experts who provide compassionate care, grief counseling, case management for persons living with HIV, community education and administration to help care for you.
A short program, ribbon cutting and We Honor Veterans flag raising ceremony is planned for 4 p.m.
Since we began serving the Cedar Valley in 1979, the community’s support has helped us grow and now we will be able to offer more space to serve you better. The Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo will remain where it is and will continue to provide a home away from home to many patients and families. Its offices in Waverly, Independence and Grundy Center also will remain.
The new Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center will:
• enhance the quality of services they provide.
• provide better visibility, accessibility and parking for families, clients and volunteers.
• be the hub for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls clinical teams and the location for providing education and training for all staff and over 325 volunteers in its 15-county service area.
“We worked with Levi Architects and Cardinal Construction to design a facility that is comfortable and is set up to inspire our teams to collaborate and dedicate each day to Making Each Moment Matter for our patients, families and clients,” said executive director Michaela Vandersee.
A community fundraising campaign, Building for Tomorrow, is underway to engage supporters to donate to the $3.2-million project so operating funds can be directed to patient, family and client care. So far, over $2 million has been raised.
The last couple years presented many challenges, and staff at Cedar Valley Hospice has stepped up – serving more people than ever before in their 42-year history.
“Our new building is a milestone for Cedar Valley Hospice,” said Cedar Valley Hospice development director Suzanne Benda. “Raising the entire cost of the building will allow us to focus our efforts on providing services for our communities for generations to come. Please give if you can so we can continue to carry out our mission of enriching lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care.”
To learn more about our Building for Tomorrow campaign or to donate to the Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center, visit cvhospice.org/building or contact Benda at 319-272-2002 or toll-free at 800-626-2360.