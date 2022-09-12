Waterloo: Cedar Valley Hospice is looking for several volunteers to fill a variety of roles. They will be holding a two-day training session to become a volunteer on Wednesdays, Oct. 5 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center, 900 Tower Park Dr. in Waterloo. Registration is required by Sept. 23 by calling Chris Dunn at (319) 272-2002.
Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers support the organization in several ways, including patient-family and grief support, fundraising/event coordination, office assistants, Hospice Home greeter, rest-assured calling and more. They serve patients in 15 counties.