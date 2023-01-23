Four new employees have joined the ranks at Cedar Valley Hospice.
Taylor Kramer, RN, works as a clinical services manager in Waverly. Kramer has over a decade of nursing experience and most recently was the director of nursing for the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.
Kelsey Peters, RN, BSN, is a hospice nurse serving the Waverly area. She holds a Bachelor of Nursing from Allen College and has seven of years of nursing experience.
Virginia Bass has joined Cedar Valley Hospice as a spiritual care counselor. She has 16 years of hospice experience and is an ordained minister through The Wesleyan Church.
Amanda Grassley, RN, BSN, works as a clinical services manager for Grundy Center. Grassley was most recently the Director of Assisted Living at Willow Winds in Denver, Iowa.