Cedar Valley Hospice is excited to announce they’ve received their fourth consecutive Global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.
To be eligible, organizations must administer Gallup’s Q12 survey and satisfy a rigorous set of criteria. Gallup found that Cedar Valley Hospice continued to engage and develop its people and commended the organization for their transparency, determination and commitment to making people a priority.
“Cedar Valley Hospice has always taken pride in offering a work environment that fosters teamwork and engaged employees. In 2022, we created several opportunities for staff to connect and unplug while placing a heavy focus on staff retention. We implemented a new ride along program for our clinical staff that allows for better feedback from management. The organization also made some strategic changes to our staffing models to lessen the effects of burnout on our teams,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Director of Human Resources Katie Unland. “By placing an emphasis on retention and looking for new ways to improve our work environment, we have further strengthened our teams and reduced turnover.”
Winners of the GEWA have at least 72% percent of its employees engaged vs. the U.S. average of only 34%. For the world’s best workplaces, engagement isn’t a check-the-box activity in the form of an annual workplace survey. It’s integrated seamlessly into a workplace culture that is unique to them.
From motivational wellness challenges, starting mentorship programs, to providing company-wide pizza parties and conducting market research to ensure competitive wages across the board, Cedar Valley Hospice makes continual strides to ensure their employees feel valued.
Meanwhile, its employee engagement committee, led by staff and guided by the Human Resources Director, continues to facilitate internal camaraderie. At Cedar Valley Hospice, it is not uncommon for employees to receive special treats on a difficult day, be invited to staff outings, participate in a pumpkin decorating contest or feeding the soul with pop-up potlucks for fun. Connectivity is the goal – and it shows – especially through all the funny or inspirational message posts on its popular Team Facebook page.
“Every day we make a conscious effort to put our mission first ¬– to enrich lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care¬ – for our patients, clients, families and staff,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “We make it a high priority to maintain a work environment that is fun, supportive, compassionate and family-like. We have made some significant strides in improving our culture over the last four years, and we are proud that we have earned global attention for our efforts.”