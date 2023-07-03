Uncle Chuck Finch is widely known in the Cedar Valley and throughout Iowa for his quirky, sensitive, and often downright hilarious folk songs that are regular performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the Oster Theater, Hearst Center for the Arts, and Overman Park in Cedar Falls, the Waterloo Center for the Arts, and Iowa Public Radio Folk Tree program. Uncle Chuck is not only a widely recognized highly talented singer song writer and guitarist, but he is also well known for his generous spirit, contributing his music to established and emerging arts venues, such as the Shell Rock Farmer’s Market. He will be performing his crowd-pleasing songs like “Grandma Went to Woodstock,” and “Sail Cat” on Wednesday, July 5 from 5 to 6 p.m. in downtown Shell Rock. Uncle Chuck will have CDs of his work for sale and will gladly autograph them for you. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy this special show.
Cedar Valley legendary song writer Uncle Chuck Finch to share folk favorites at the Shell Rock Farmer’s Market, July 5
