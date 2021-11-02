After a 20-year absence, former Cedar Falls resident and University of Northern Iowa graduate Jami Petersen Dare recently returned to the area. Dare has been appointed as the first female professional chef of dining services at Wartburg College.
Dare grew up in the Hudson area and attended Dike-New Hartford High School. After graduating from UNI, she moved around the world, eventually landing in New Orleans, where she attended culinary school and graduated as the valedictorian from New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute. Dare was consequently offered several opportunities to hone her craft at New Orleans’ staple restaurants including Commander’s Palace, Domenica and The Elysian Bar.
She and her husband have always wanted to return to Northeast Iowa, and the pandemic offered the opportunity to do just that. Moving to Waverly to be closer to family, Dare is excited to join the Wartburg team. She is looking forward to positively impacting food flavor, nutritional options and vegetarian/vegan variety.
Dare is inviting the public to come in and experience the cuisine improvements by visiting the Mensa Dining Hall, located on the second floor of the Saemann Student Center. Enjoy the all-you-can-eat buffet. Find the menu at: http://public.wartburg.edu/diningmenu/DiningHall/.