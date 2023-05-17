Hawkeye Community College will host the Cedar Valley Respiratory Care Seminar on Thursday, June 8, from 8:15 a.m. — 4 p.m. in Buchanan Hall on the Hawkeye Community College Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo, Iowa.
The seminar is designed to update respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals on the latest care that impacts patients with cardiopulmonary disease. The cost to attend the seminar is $45, which includes a boxed lunch. Attendees may also earn six AARC CRCE contact hours.
Registration closes June 1. For more information or to register, call 319-296-4290 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/respiratory-seminar.