The Cedar Valley United Nations Association and AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo are cosponsoring “Justice after Mass Atrocities: from Rwanda to Ukraine” at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.
Panelists include Stephen Rapp, Senior Fellow for Prevention of Genocide, US Holocaust Memorial Museum, former US Ambassador at Large for Global Criminal Justice, and former International Prosecutor at the UN backed Tribunals for Rwanda and Sierra Leone; Donna Maier, Emeritus Professor of History, University of Northern Iowa, Genocide and Global History and former Senior Research Associate, UN Tribunal for Rwanda; and Svetlana Karplyuk, a Ukranian citizen now living in Cedar Falls.
The program is free and open to the public.