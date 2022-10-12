The Cedar Valley United Nations Association is hosting a panel discussion on the purpose and activities of the Model UN program. Panelists include UNI Professor Brian Warby and UNI students and Model UN participants Molly Scott and Alenah Rankin. The program is at 7 PM on Monday, October 24 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. The program is free and open to the public. The CVUNA, a local chapter of the UNA-USA, works to inform and mobilize Iowans to support the ideals and vital work of the United Nations.
Cedar Valley United Nations Association to host panel discussion
Anelia Dimitrova
