The Cedar Valley United Nations Association (CVUNA) will meet at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Waterloo Public Library. The program, open to the public, features a panel of leaders of RIYO, the Refugee and Immigrant Youth Organization. RIYO is a grassroots organization founded by refugees with the mission to expand the world of possibilities for refugee and immigrant youth in Waterloo. RIYO is dedicated to providing opportunities for education, self-exploration, and community development while removing barriers and nurturing leadership skills among refugee and immigrant youth and their families.
The RIYO panelists Joana (Program Director), Re Moe (Program Coordinator) and
Stella (Americorp member) will discuss RIYO programming and its impact.