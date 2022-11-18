A prohibited person who possessed a firearm pled guilty on November 7, 2022, in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to a press release of the United States Attorney's Office. 

Tylon Randolph, age 21, from Cedar Rapids, was convicted of one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. At the plea hearing, Randolph admitted that, on June 1, 2022, he possessed a Hi-Point 9 mm pistol after having been convicted of a felony and while he was an unlawful user of marijuana and alprazolam.