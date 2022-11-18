A prohibited person who possessed a firearm pled guilty on November 7, 2022, in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to a press release of the United States Attorney's Office.
Tylon Randolph, age 21, from Cedar Rapids, was convicted of one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. At the plea hearing, Randolph admitted that, on June 1, 2022, he possessed a Hi-Point 9 mm pistol after having been convicted of a felony and while he was an unlawful user of marijuana and alprazolam.
Sentencing before Chief United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Randolph remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Randolph faces a possible maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and is being investigated by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.