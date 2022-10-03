4-H grows confidence, creativity, curiosity, courage, character and more by allowing youth to use the skills they learn to go out and make a positive difference in their communities. Help Bremer County 4-H celebrate the outstanding impact youth have made throughout the state during National 4-H Week Oct. 2-8.
4-H is active in each of Iowa’s 100 county extension districts and empowers youth to reach their full potential through many different types of experiences including communications, photography, music, woodworking, sewing, technology, archery, livestock and horticulture. Youth have fun while gaining valuable skills in communication and the arts, citizenship and leadership, science, technology, engineering and math, ag and natural resources, as well as healthy living and personal life management by being involved in 4-H.