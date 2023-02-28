Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois invites consumers across the community to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3–5! Beginning February 27, 2023, consumers can have cookies shipped directly to their homes or by going to a Girl Scout Cookie booth nearby.
Cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package. Community members can visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies to find a local troop to order cookies from or an upcoming cookie booth. Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally through March 26.
As always, 100% of the proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils and building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and beyond. Girl Scouts use cookie funds to pay for invaluable experiences such as attending camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading community service projects. As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their community to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world around them a better place.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Girl Scouts work together to build a better world! Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.