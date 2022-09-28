WAVERLY – The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, The Bremer County Historical Society, will be joining forces to prepare the meal for the October 506 Cafe. Please call 319-352-5678 to reserve your lunch to be picked up curbside, on Tuesday, October11th, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work.

