Waverly resident Shane Blackledge, 43, is the owner of A Plus Carpentry. However, he is well known in the community for his intense sense of spirituality.
A credentialed minister under the Open Bible denomination, he plans on planting a church in St. Louis, alongside his wife Amber and their two children.
“We just have to spread our wings and fly; we just knew it was time,” he said.
The Blackledges moved to Waverly eight years ago and have been attending Life Church in town.
Blackledge was first introduced to the Open Bible denomination through a ministry called Celebrate Recovery. It is an American Christian 12-step program designed to facilitate recovery from a wide variety of troubling behavior patterns.
“It was about 14 years ago, I was going to Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous, and someone told me to try one of the CR meetings because it was Christ-centered,” said Blackledge. “I worked on the 12-step program by going through each step and implementing each step. Those are about doing inventory, and digging into the habits, hurts, and hang-ups. By step 12 you have let Christ take over and then you start to share that message with others.”
Blackledge received his credentials on May 20, 2021.
“I felt proud of myself because I was doing what God called me to do a long time ago,” said Blackledge. “Through faith and obedience, I began to follow God and He began opening the doors of ministry to me.”
Having served five prison sentences, Blackledge knew what it meant to feel broken and lost. This is really what led to God calling him and his family to plant a church in St. Louis.
“We knew that God wanted us to plant a church which would be like a hospital for the broken,” said Blackledge. “God gave us a vision for the lost, to reach for the prodigal sons and daughters dealing with affliction and pain. God wants us to deliver them through the gospel. The only way to do that is to pursue God and grow Cultivate Church.”
Blackledge believes God has given him and his family a mission to cultivate disciples, which is what determined the name of the new church, said Blackledge.
“When you think about the word cultivate you think about digging into the soil to plant a seed so that the roots grow deep. My compassion and desire are for everyone to be the best of what God created and intended for them to be.”
Along with the vision of planting a church, comes a lot of work making that vision, a reality.
“We are doing a parachute plant,” said Blackledge. “We won’t know anyone, we won’t have networks, we will be totally solo and going into areas of poverty, crime, and violence.”
According to Blackledge, he and his family will be making their moves based totally on faith. The most important piece to making a difference is telling people stories so people understand who God is
“The Bible is full of stories of who God is,” said Blackledge. “It is totally captivating. There is no one like you in the world and no one has your story of who God is and what he has done for you. He is the great author of the Book of Life, our names are written in that book. I just want all people’s names written in that book. I want everyone to live every day as if God is writing your story.”
The importance and uniqueness of every story are the reasons why Blackledge believes in Celebrate Recovery’s mission and process, he said.
“Celebrate Recovery is so God ordained,” said Blackledge. “When you get to step twelve and have had that spiritual experience, you have become a cultivated disciple and can go spread the word and give Christ the glory by spreading that news.”
According to Blackledge, throughout the process of planning to plant a church, they have received a lot of support.
“We have so many people praying for us,” said Blackledge. “A lot of people are excited because they know we are going to impact and change lives. The Open Bible regional team and National Open Bible team are in full support of us.”
The Blackledge family’s last day in Waverly was Aug. 1. Moving day comes just one day after Blackledge delivers a sermon from the stage of Life Church.
Blackledge’s time in CR has been very impactful.
“I would say our last CR service was the most impactful,” said Blackledge. “You really don’t realize how much fruit has been grown or has been produced until you stop and reflect and look back at it. I saw this on our last CR. That last Monday, my wife Amber gave her dad his three years clean coin.”
Looking toward the future, Blackledge is excited for what God has in store.
“What is going to excite me the most is just meeting new people,” said Blackledge. “We want to do a lot of outreaches, Cultivate Church is going to be a church that loves its city, we will watch children and pick up garbage. The church will be outreach centered, we will feed the homeless, and spend time with the elderly.”
With all the excitement of moving, and making a difference in a new community, Blackledge does acknowledge that he will miss the Waverly community and the many connections he and his family have made.
“It is going to be so hard to leave, Life Church is our family, we love Waverly, and we know so many people in the community,” said Blackledge. We have been so blessed, we are leaving behind CR, but my wife and I also both served on the Human Equity and Diversity Task Force, to which I became the counselor for two years.”
Blackledge would like to extend a thank you and a word of encouragement to those who have been a part of the monumental change taking place in his family’s life.
“If you are going through a struggle, never give up, expect a miracle, said Blackledge. You must believe that God will do it, don’t stop praying and be desperate for God. We would not be where we are today without the love, and mentorship of Pastor Matt Miller and Nicole, they have given us a great example of what it is like to love God, love people and love them well.”
As for the community, Blackledge is asking for three things from the people of Waverly.
“We ask for prayers, faith and generosity,” said Blackledge. “Pray for us and believe in what God will do. Also, people can be apart of the church plant by giving. We are going to a predominantly poor neighborhood and will have to rely of churches and people giving to us so we can give to the needy.”
People can donate at wearcultivatechruch.org, at the website there is a QR scan that people can use to follow the progress of the Cultivate Church’s plant on Facebook. Blackledge also will be producing a podcast called Kingdom Minded, which will be where his messages can be found, as well as news and updates on the church plant.