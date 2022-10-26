Fundraising and fashion are a good match on the runway of life.
That’s what they were at the Larrabee Center’s 19th annual Trinkets & Togs Fundraiser Fashion Show and Social at Prairie Links on Sept. 29.
It was a great moment for the Waverly-based non profit, fittingly fashioned to mark the anniversary of the event, which started as a modest get-together almost two decades ago, but has gained popularity since and become a community highlight.
It was also an elegant way to celebrate the fact that earlier this year, the Larrabee Center won the 2022 Waverly Chamber Distinguished Non Profit Award for its contributions to the lives of its clients and the community.
In a subtle way, the fashion show also marked the growth of the organization and its community impact with a couple of firsts– it was the first time that the location for the show was moved to the Prairie Links Golf Course and Event Center, where it is going to take place in the future.
It was also the first in-person program after last year’s pandemic protocols made the show a virtual event in 2021.
The joy of celebrating all of the achievements and the organization’s mission gave the fashion show a unique vibe– a reflection of its mission, “Enriching lives, Enriching Community.”
While guests enjoyed live music from Mitch Laue, tasty food catered by Hy-Vee and The Mixing Bowl, the Waverly bakery, a silent auction with unique packages helped raise $14,000. The money goes into the Employment Services operation of the nonprofit, helping offset wages paid directly to clients. The annual cost for this averages around $100,000, according to Jessica Gulick, the organization’s associate director.
Four businesses were recognized during the celebration as Inclusive Employers: Hy-Vee, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Wartburg College Dining Services and Waverly Health Center.
Partnering with local businesses has been an important step in the practice of the Larrabee Center and growing the confidence of clients, Gulick said, and over the years, many area businesses have responded by offering spots for Larrabee clients, thus creating a work environment and culture that is inclusive for people of all abilities.
Among them at the Trinkets & Togs show was Haley, who works at the Waverly Health Center under supervisor Kathy Bartels. So was Jasmine, a Trinkets & Togs employee who was recognized alongside her daughter.
Shining the light on the accomplishments of the clients and highlighting their stories has become a staple at the fashion show.
“They feel good about themselves and bring value to the community,” Gulick said. “They feel included. We all want to feel included and be a part of something, part of a team.
“It benefits them, it benefits the employer, it benefits the economy, it makes our community stronger.”
Donning garments one can find in the Trinkets & Togs, clients, family and friends modeled fashion and accessories combinations.
Launched in 1995, the Waverly store has become the model for two other stores–in Grundy Center, which opened 10 years ago and in Cedar Falls, which opened in 2018.
“We have had tremendous support from the community,” said Gulick, the associate director.
Building that support from within, by living the organization’s mission, has been a core group of employees.
Gulick has been there for 20 years, Bonnie Gesell, the executive director, for 27. Other veteran employees include John Lord, the CSS and Property manager, Darleen Lindahl, the retail manager of the Waverly store and Karla Brickhouse, the retail manager for the Cedar Falls and Grundy Center stores.
Although Trinkets & Togs is the most highly visible branch of the Larrabee Center, Gulick is quick to point out that it is one of the many services offered through the programs.
In-home care, transportation, senior services and housing also offer unique services to clients.
Gulick said that in addition to the financial support from the communities, as well as the hard work of the dedicated staff, the Larrabee Center also relies on the loyalty of volunteers for its success.
“We are more than a place,” Gulick said. “We are a community of caring people. We all live our mission.”