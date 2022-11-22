grassley

Q: How is Iowa integral to Thanksgiving?

A: As Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator and lifelong family farmer, I take pride in our state’s bountiful harvest and the work put in year round by Iowa farm families and workers along the supply chain to put food on the table. At Thanksgiving time, it’s particularly fitting to talk turkey. Iowa ranks seventh in U.S. turkey production, raising approximately 12 million turkeys each year. Those birds consume nearly 10 million bushels of corn and 108,000 tons of soybean meal, adding value to Iowa agriculture from field to flock to fork. Don’t forget Iowa’s poultry industry also includes egg production where Iowa leads the nation, producing about 16.4 billion eggs per year. Altogether Iowa’s poultry industry employs nearly 12,000 people with payroll exceeding $440 million. Those paychecks contribute to Iowa household budgets and plump up the tax base for government services. That’s why I work hard to ensure our nation’s tax, trade and regulatory regimes allow Iowans to make the most of our agrarian heritage to secure economic prosperity and boost the nation’s food and energy security from one generation to the next. From fighting avian flu to recovering from natural disasters and the pandemic, I am laser focused on the challenges facing our farm economy to strengthen resiliency so our producers, workers, suppliers and processors come out stronger than ever.