The Cedar Valley community is celebrating the 113th annual National Cattle Congress Fair. The five-day event is packed with fun for all ages with attractions such as the Midwest Rides Carnival, the Fair Concert Series, a vast selection of fair food, cook offs and contests, livestock exhibits and so much more. This year’s fair will take place Sept. 20 to 24, make sure to purchase your tickets now.
This year’s Fair Concert Series is a blast from the past. It features the young and upcoming band Not Quite Brothers on Thursday – free with your gate admission purchase. Super star country artists Tracy Lawrence, four-time CMA nominee and CMA’s Top New Male Vocalist of the Year in 1993, and Chris Cagle, CMA’s Top New Male Vocalist of the Year nominee in 2002, will play their top country hits on Friday. EVERCLEAR, along with The Ataris and Pink Spiders, will play their top rock hits “Sick & Tired,” “Summerland” and “Santa Ana Wind” on Saturday. Lastly, Benjamin William Hastings of the Christian music group Hillsong Worship will perform on Sunday. Purchase your Fair Concert Series tickets by visiting NationalCattleCongress.com/2023-fair-concert-series/.
Not only are there events all week long to keep the kids entertained but National Cattle Congress has contests, too. From the cinnamon roll bakeoff to the Mayor’s Cookie Jar Contest, the competition will be heating up. A new Little Miss National Cattle Congress will be crowned on Thursday, Sept. 21. The winner will act as an ambassador for the National Cattle Congress and have opportunities to develop her poise and citizenship skills. The Cutest Baby Contest is a highly anticipated event, showcasing the cutest babies 24 months old and younger on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Kid’s Q Contest will be a crowd favorite this year. Ages 6 through 10 will prepare hamburgers to juicy perfection and ages 11 through 15 will present their mouth-watering chicken legs. The event will begin Saturday morning, Sept. 23. If you think your child has what it takes, sign them up for the Kid’s Q Contest by visiting the National Cattle Congress website. Check out a full list of contests and cookoffs while you’re there.
As the fair has continued to grow, the National Cattle Congress has expanded their security measures by adding metal detectors at the front gates and partnering with the Waterloo Police Department. These efforts will help ensure the comfort and safety of the fairgoers, as well as the vendors and entertainers.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. While general admission is $10 per person, kids ages 8 and under will get in for free. Veterans with a valid military ID and those ages 65 and over can purchase tickets for $8. Don’t forget about your Super Pass. With a one-time $30 purchase of your Super Pass, you will get admission to all five days of the fair. Fair tickets and Super Passes can be purchased by visiting NationalCattleCongress.com or at the fair entrance. Don’t miss the 2023 National Cattle Congress Fair – it’s everyone’s fair!