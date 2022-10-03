Dr. Terry Lindell (copy)

Dr. Terry Lindell will present "Cemeteries: Our 'Silent Cities'" beginning on Oct. 6.

WAVERLY, IA- A Wartburg College professor will discuss the American relationship with death for the second Keep on Learning community education series of 2022-23 beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.

Terry Lindell, professor of history, will present "Cemeteries: Our 'Silent Cities.'" The four-week course will explore changing cemetery forms, the evolution of marker styles, how we commemorate the dead, and stories from the lives of those buried in local cemeteries.