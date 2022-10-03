WAVERLY, IA- A Wartburg College professor will discuss the American relationship with death for the second Keep on Learning community education series of 2022-23 beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.
Terry Lindell, professor of history, will present "Cemeteries: Our 'Silent Cities.'" The four-week course will explore changing cemetery forms, the evolution of marker styles, how we commemorate the dead, and stories from the lives of those buried in local cemeteries.
Classes continue Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Advance registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
The final fall series will be "The Art of Storytelling" by retired educator Kris Meyer.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Engagement Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.