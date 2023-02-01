Central College recognized 432 students named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Kenna Burgess, Waverly, IA, Class of 2025
Andrew Cummer, Waverly, IA, Class of 2026
Ashli Harn, Waverly, IA, Class of 2026
Gannon Oberhauser, Parkersburg, IA, Class of 2024
Chloe Ristau, Denver, IA, Class of 2026
Sarah Smith, Sumner, IA, Class of 2025
Cole Steege, Waverly, IA, Class of 2026
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
