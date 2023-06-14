Central College recognized 351 students who were named to the Spring 2023 dean’s list, including:
Ashli Harn, Central Class of 2026 from Waverly.
Megan Johnson, Central Class of 2024 from Parkersburg.
Gannon Oberhauser, Central Class of 2023 from Parkersburg.
Chloe Ristau, Central Class of 2026 from Denver.
Sarah Smith, Central Class of 2025 from Sumner.
Cole Steege, Central Class of 2026 from Waverly.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.