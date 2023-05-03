Central College’s 23rd annual Scholarship Dinner April 20 honored donors, students and families who were seated together to share a meal, conversation and program. Over 500 attended the event.
Central boasts more than 235 donors who have established endowed scholarships and 2,180 who contributed to the Journey Scholarship Fund last year.
Olivia Anderson, Class of 2026, from Parkersburg, received the Nicholas and Henrietta Gosselink Family Music Scholarship.
Kenna Burgess, Class of 2025, from Waverly, received the Phil Visser Memorial Conservation Scholarship.
Ashli Harn, Class of 2026, from Waverly, received the Pella Rolscreen Scholarship and Ron Schipper Scholarship.
Megan Johnson, Class of 2024, from Parkersburg, received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship, Frank W. Moore Memorial Endowed Scholarship and Joan Henderson Memorial Scholarship.
Sarah Smith, Class of 2025, from Sumner, received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship.
Kurby Vowels, Class of 2023, from Waverly, received the Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship .
“This is such a magical evening when students can say thank you to the individuals who are helping them on their Central journey and building their futures,” says Sunny Gonzales Eighmy, vice president for advancement and a 1999 Central graduate. “Our donors who attend truly enjoy learning what our students are doing and their goals in life. The celebration brings so much hope. By investing in Central students, donors are making a world of difference.”
Central’s generous donor base made it possible to offer all new and incoming students a Journey Scholarship for the first time ever last fall. Because of this momentum, more than 99% of Central students receive financial aid or scholarship(s), which ensures access to an affordable, quality education at Central. Through the support of donors, the college plans to continue awarding a Journey Scholarship to every future new student attending Central.
