Cedar Falls, IA – Did you know that dyslexia affects one in five people? October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and Central Rivers Area Education Agency (AEA) will be hosting a Dyslexia Symposium from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 18 at the Cedar Falls office at 1521 Technology Parkway. All parents and educators are invited to attend. Registration is free – please register by Friday, October 14.

The dyslexia simulation will give attendees insight into how a person with dyslexia experiences reading and writing. This will help families and educators understand the fear, anxiety, confusion and frustration that their children and students feel on a daily basis. During the overview, families and educators will learn what dyslexia is and signs and symptoms of dyslexia at different ages.