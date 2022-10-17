Cedar Falls, IA – Did you know that dyslexia affects one in five people? October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and Central Rivers Area Education Agency (AEA) will be hosting a Dyslexia Symposium from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 18 at the Cedar Falls office at 1521 Technology Parkway. All parents and educators are invited to attend. Registration is free – please register by Friday, October 14.
The dyslexia simulation will give attendees insight into how a person with dyslexia experiences reading and writing. This will help families and educators understand the fear, anxiety, confusion and frustration that their children and students feel on a daily basis. During the overview, families and educators will learn what dyslexia is and signs and symptoms of dyslexia at different ages.
“I experienced the simulation at a Decoding Dyslexia conference last year and immediately knew that we needed to bring the experience to Central Rivers AEA,” said Danielle Hakeman, Central Rivers AEA Consultant for Literacy. “I have had the honor of presenting this simulation to several groups of educators over the past year and truly believe that it has helped to create more supportive and understanding classrooms across our agency.”
Some educators and parents in the community have gone through the simulation and have feedback to share. “It was eye-opening to experience what a student with dyslexia may be experiencing. It causes you to reflect on some of the things your students do in your classroom and some of the teaching practices you may be using,” said Jessica Weber, school counselor. “The simulation is so raw on both a mental and emotional level that it resonates. Even two hours afterward, I’m still thinking about how the struggles and frustrations affected me in that three-minute moment as a grown adult,” said Marnie Schmidt, substitute teacher. “A continuation of my empathy for all the mountains my daughter has overcome and continues to tackle,” said Hallie Dies, parent. “It opened my eyes up to some of the struggles that our students may be going through. It is tough for us to sometimes know when we do not have a diagnosis. It is very easy for someone with dyslexia to give up, hate coming to certain classes and not understand what is going on,” said Lance Thompson, building administrator.