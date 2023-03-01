Central College students engage in service-learning experiences during the Spring 2023 semester.
Jack Haren, of Parkersburg, is volunteering at Christian Opportunity Center.
Megan Johnson, of Parkersburg, is volunteering at Rock Steady Boxing.
Isabella Laures, of Denver, is volunteering at Pella Public Library.
