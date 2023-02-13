Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a Certified Handlers Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is 720 7th Ave SW Tripoli, IA 50676. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins on the day of the program are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before March 1 and $55 after March 1. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics covered will include person protection equipment, storage of pesticides, including chemical security; and secondary containment requirements.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.