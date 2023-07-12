You can come.
I have found that personal stories, including those in puppetry, told out loud or in writing, provide a way for each of us to experience
a chance to be heard,
a chance to listen,
a time to share love and laughter and sometimes tears, and
a way to heal, to change, and to grow.
Why?
Stories provide the meaning to go with the facts. Personal stories provide renewal, reconciliation, healing, history, a sense of belonging, words to live by. Storytelling can help make those connections.
What is a personal story for sharing? A time when something changes--sometimes for a moment and sometimes for a lifetime—a time of transformation.
A universal element is present.
In simple construction; the story has a beginning, a middle, and an end.
How?
I have found five methods for my personal story development and sharing.
You can do these whether or not you use electronics but electronics make much easier!
1. Photos only.
2. Family by family group at one moment in time in photo book.
3. Family documents, including letters beginning in the 1700’s and written or collected by others in my family, is another.
4. Listening and taping can work—I gave Mom a handheld voice-activated recorder and took her to the four family cemeteries. She had a story for every family tombstone.
5. Life’s moments as remembered and recorded in My Treasures is one (now up to 250 entries).
This event will be at the Victorian House Museum, 308 W 3rd St, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Workshop “Gathering, organizing and sharing family and personal stories” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023.
The event will be free, but registration is required.
To register for this free workshop presented for the Cedar Falls Historical Society, call (319-266-5149) or email historyeducation@cfu.net to register.
We’ll have a good time!