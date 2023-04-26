The Cedar Falls Public Library will host a photo presentation about vintage car models popular in Iowa throughout the 20th Century. Iowa local car expert Jim Volgarino will lead the discussion, and draw upon historical photos from the Fortepan Iowa photo archive.
The public event is part of the “What Is That?” conversation series sponsored by the Fortepan Iowa photo archive (https://fortepan.us) and Cedar Falls Public Library.
“We have hundreds of photos of cars in the platform, so many glorious old cars for anyone to access, download, and use!” said Bettina Fabos, director of the Fortepan Iowa photo archive. “And we have no idea what kinds of car models they are.”
Volgarino will lead the conversation, and folks who know a lot about automobiles and Iowa car culture are especially welcome to lend their expertise.
“There is so much to know, and car models are extremely helpful in dating the photos themselves,” Volgarino said.
The event is free, and will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the CFPL meeting room. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop computers so they can look for photos on their own and learn how to tag images through the archive’s interface.
“WHAT is that CAR MODEL” is the fourth and final installment of the “What Is That?” series, which began monthly on Sundays in January.