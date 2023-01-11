The Cedar Falls Community Theatre has been in transition with the retirement of General Manager John C. Luzaich and the new Executive Director, Greg Holt, for the past month. Luzaich’s retirement is being celebrated with a good old fashioned “roast” on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. on stage of the Oster Regent Theatre. Kristin Teig Torres is the MC roast master and Greg Holt is the wit master in the crowd. On the dais roasting Luzaich will be Gary Baumgartner, Brad Braley, Steve Carignan, Jim Coloff, Blake Conover, Gary Kroeger, Pat Lyons, Bob Westerman. Carignan’s comments will be read by Teig Torres as he’ll be New York at the time. The “roasters” will have fun at Luzaich’s expense as they pick on him and share funny comments or stories over the years. Luzaich will get the last word.

Teig Torres will introduce participants and lead the proceedings. Greg Holt will be wandering the first two rows of the main floor with a wireless hand held mic so others may pick on Luzaich. Holt also has carte blanche on comments.