The Cedar Falls Community Theatre has been in transition with the retirement of General Manager John C. Luzaich and the new Executive Director, Greg Holt, for the past month. Luzaich’s retirement is being celebrated with a good old fashioned “roast” on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. on stage of the Oster Regent Theatre. Kristin Teig Torres is the MC roast master and Greg Holt is the wit master in the crowd. On the dais roasting Luzaich will be Gary Baumgartner, Brad Braley, Steve Carignan, Jim Coloff, Blake Conover, Gary Kroeger, Pat Lyons, Bob Westerman. Carignan’s comments will be read by Teig Torres as he’ll be New York at the time. The “roasters” will have fun at Luzaich’s expense as they pick on him and share funny comments or stories over the years. Luzaich will get the last word.
Teig Torres will introduce participants and lead the proceedings. Greg Holt will be wandering the first two rows of the main floor with a wireless hand held mic so others may pick on Luzaich. Holt also has carte blanche on comments.
CFCT promises this to be a funny laugh out loud family friendly event. The $10 general admission tickets are on sale Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and one hour before the show. Call 319-277-5283 for information to reserve or purchase tickets.
There is an optional reception with the roasters, Teig Torres, Holt and Luzaich one hour prior to the event in the Deery Reception Room on the third floor of the theatre. The “Luzaich Lounge” will start at 6 p.m. for a $20 contribution.
All money raised will be donated to the CFCT for theatre scholarships in Luzaich’s name. The CFCT is a 501 © (3) non-profit organization. The event will be recorded by the other CFCT, Cedar Falls Cable Television, for broadcast at a later date.
John Luzaich has been the General Manager of the Oster Regent Theatre and the CFCT since April, 1998. He studied acting with Lee Strasberg and graduated with a BFA from Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. He managed the off-Broadway Entermedia Theatre where shows like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat started prior to Broadway. Luzaich played softball in the Broadway Show League for The Im prov. They lost every game they played because Gilbert Gottfried was as bad a player as Luzaich.