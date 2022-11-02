Oct. 31, 2022 – Fifteen Bremer County students pursuing higher education opportunities have received financial assistance this fall thanks to scholarships from the Bremer County Community Foundation and its host foundation, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA). These scholarships totaling $20,088 are part of CFNEIA’s largest total scholarship award amount in its 66-year history. This year, CFNEIA awarded 277 scholarships totaling $635,781 to students across Iowa with an average award amount of $2,295.
The scholarship recipients, who identified Bremer County as their county of residence, are listed below by name, 2022 scholarship(s) awarded, college/university and declared major. The students are sorted by the school they attended in 2022.
- Ashton Gonnerman, Grant Wheeler Memorial Scholarship, University of Northern Iowa, actuarial science
- Kennedy Rieken, Stitchman Education Scholarship, University of Northern Iowa, pre-nursing: health sciences
- Deven DeGroote, Anton M. Nielsen Scholarship, Hawkeye Community College, medical lab technology
- Lydia Imbrogno, Stitchman Education Scholarship, Upper Iowa University, life science
Waverly-Shell Rock High School
- Elizabeth Carolus, Mabel A. Burrow Memorial Scholarship, Hawkeye Community College, pre-nursing
- Andrew Cummer, Grant Wheeler Memorial Scholarship, Central College, business management/finance
- Cora Ellingworth, Kenneth and Maxine McNerney Scholarship, Luther College, music education
- Hunter Coulson, WSR FFA Alumni Hubert Rossol Scholarship, Brigham Young University Idaho, Agricultural tech and plant science
- Alexandra Long, WSR FFA Alumni Hubert Rossol Scholarship, Southeastern Iowa Community College, agronomy
- Rebecca Mohlis, WSR FFA Alumni Hubert Rossol Scholarship, Kirkwood Community College, horticulture therapy
- Tyler Resor, WSR FFA Alumni Hubert Rossol Scholarship, Ellsworth Community College, mobile service technician
- Landon Ruth, WSR FFA Alumni Hubert Rossol Scholarship, Hawkeye Community College, agricultural business
- Lauren Seeger, WSR FFA Alumni Hubert Rossol Scholarship, Ellsworth Community College, veterinary science
Existing College Student or Unknown
- Gwen McQuaig, Brent Jensen Memorial Scholarship, Wartburg College, religion and church music
- Allison Wood, David and Dianne Happel Family Scholarship & Mabel A. Burrow Memorial Scholarship, Allen College, nursing
“Congratulations to these students on their accomplishments and all the best as they continue their educational journey to follow their dreams and path for a successful future,” said Amy Wiles, CFNEIA scholarship and grant manager.
Scholarships are increasingly important for students seeking higher education. According to a 2021 National Student Clearinghouse survey, nearly 42% of adults aged 20-34 dropped out of college due to financial reasons.
“We know the cost of higher education continues to be a barrier, making scholarships a critical support for many students’ continued success,” said Wiles. “CFNEIA is committed to continuing to increase this scholarship support for students with a particular emphasis on financial need, and we know our work would not be possible without the generous fundholders who are passionate about education and our next generation of leaders.”
CFNEIA scholarships are offered annually for high school seniors and college students, as well as adults, and are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, pursuit of certain careers or majors, past experiences and location or high school attended. The 2023 scholarship process will begin on January 10. CFNEIA is the largest independent scholarship provider in Iowa outside of colleges and universities.
More information about the Bremer County Community Foundation can be found at www.bremerccf.org.