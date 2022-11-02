Oct. 31, 2022 – Fifteen Bremer County students pursuing higher education opportunities have received financial assistance this fall thanks to scholarships from the Bremer County Community Foundation and its host foundation, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA). These scholarships totaling $20,088 are part of CFNEIA’s largest total scholarship award amount in its 66-year history. This year, CFNEIA awarded 277 scholarships totaling $635,781 to students across Iowa with an average award amount of $2,295.

The scholarship recipients, who identified Bremer County as their county of residence, are listed below by name, 2022 scholarship(s) awarded, college/university and declared major. The students are sorted by the school they attended in 2022.